The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Smurfit Westrock worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 36.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

