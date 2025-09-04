Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,364,974. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

