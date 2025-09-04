Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,167,000 after buying an additional 1,169,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after buying an additional 3,603,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,917,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,061,000 after buying an additional 855,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,605,000 after buying an additional 385,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of COLD stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.