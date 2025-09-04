Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Unloaded Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lam Research stock on August 28th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 7/3/2025.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,396.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 985.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 961.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 491,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

