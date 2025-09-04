Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,797,449,000 after buying an additional 401,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after buying an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

