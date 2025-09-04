Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Core & Main stock on August 11th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Core & Main alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 8/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 8/1/2025.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,549,000 after buying an additional 233,979 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,983,343.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,730.72. The trade was a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,956 shares of company stock worth $29,344,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.