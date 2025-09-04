Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Morningstar stock on August 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 8/1/2025.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $255.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.86. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 391,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

