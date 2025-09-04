Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on August 25th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 8/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 8/1/2025.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,161 shares of company stock worth $13,023,303. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

