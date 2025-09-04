Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on July 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/7/2025.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.82.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.