Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

