Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.86.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

