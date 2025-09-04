Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after buying an additional 11,840,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,499,000 after buying an additional 1,489,215 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 862,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 620,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.