Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Stake Lessened by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 650,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 948,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

