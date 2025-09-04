Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

KEP opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

