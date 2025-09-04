WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$18,583.08 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 26,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 39,576 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, with a total value of A$22,914.50.
WOTSO Property Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
WOTSO Property Increases Dividend
WOTSO Property Company Profile
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
