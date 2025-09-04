Insider Buying: Peoplein (ASX:PPE) Insider Purchases A$36,500.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Peake purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00.

The stock has a market cap of $93.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Peoplein

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

