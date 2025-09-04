Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Buys $12,920.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director John Slater acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600.40. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 25th, John Slater acquired 1,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,690.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $545.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 9.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 526.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 98.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 382,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

