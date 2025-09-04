Ajay Amlani Buys 7,000 Shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Ajay Amlani purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $15,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 811,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,001.87. This represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aware Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.86. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 35.46%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aware by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Aware by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 206,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Aware in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWRE

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.