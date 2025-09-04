Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Insider Michael Malone Acquires 203,478 Shares

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Malone purchased 203,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,504.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company, engages in the free to air television broadcasting and digital streaming in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures.

