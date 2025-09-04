SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, adecreaseof85.2% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYTA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

