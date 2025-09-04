Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, adecreaseof87.8% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earlyworks Stock Performance

Shares of ELWS stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Earlyworks has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earlyworks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Earlyworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

