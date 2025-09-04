Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 2,045.9% in August

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,400 shares, anincreaseof2,045.9% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently,7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
