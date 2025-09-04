Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 1903677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chime Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHYM

Chime Financial Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $528.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHYM. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $1,803,793,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $518,844,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $295,022,000. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $159,093,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $152,563,000.

About Chime Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.