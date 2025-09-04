PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.83.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PBF Energy by 276.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 755,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,600,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

