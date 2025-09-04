Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

