Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $60.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

SMR opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

