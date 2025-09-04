KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

