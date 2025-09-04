UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $540.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $494.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.27 and its 200 day moving average is $467.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

