Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $74.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,315,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

