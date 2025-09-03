Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.38, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

