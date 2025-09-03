Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 30,630 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

