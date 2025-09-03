Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.62 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

