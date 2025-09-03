Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases 5,459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21,836.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,214.11 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,228.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,120.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,629 shares of company stock valued at $116,131,982. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

