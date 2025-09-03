AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,149 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

