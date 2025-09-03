Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 683.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,351 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,360,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,766,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

