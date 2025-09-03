Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $214.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

