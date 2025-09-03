Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.00 on Wednesday, reaching $228.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,186,887. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

