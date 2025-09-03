Banque Transatlantique SA Has $155.50 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $155,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after purchasing an additional 969,376 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE LLY opened at $734.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $747.03 and its 200 day moving average is $783.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $969.65. The stock has a market cap of $695.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

