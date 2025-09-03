Banque Transatlantique SA Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8,269.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $286.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

