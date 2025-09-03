Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 401,970 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,033,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $702,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

