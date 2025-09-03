Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,756,137 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,089,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756,137 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,037,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after buying an additional 208,991 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $369.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

