Banque Transatlantique SA Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $308.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

