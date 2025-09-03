Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.62 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

