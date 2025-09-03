Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 105,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,786,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

