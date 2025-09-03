Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,324. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 93,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,634.68. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,403.92. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,296 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 821,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 607,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

