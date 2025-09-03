Amundi Acquires 452,589 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Amundi lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,589 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,318,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $299.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $823.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.