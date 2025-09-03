Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,262,000 after buying an additional 518,757 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 688,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 65,664 shares during the period. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,766,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,638,000 after acquiring an additional 452,589 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $299.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

