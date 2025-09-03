1 North Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 109 Visa Inc. $V

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 585,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $205,265,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,299,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $455,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,213,475. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $349.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.