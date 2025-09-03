Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $15.43. Macy’s shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 10,970,581 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Macy’s by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,885 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,188.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.78.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.