T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Holdings Boosted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $99,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $255.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,503,484 shares in the company, valued at $159,657,540,285.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,497.36. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.